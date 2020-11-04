In one of the more unusual capers in recent weeks, an enterprising crew of criminals with impeccable taste in fine wines tunneled into a secure high-end cellar and stole up to $65,000-worth of classic vintages, port and whisky.

A manager at Vintage Wines Ltd in Nottingham, England said they were “embarrassed” by the theft and were now in the process of contacting numerous stars and celebrities who use the company’s storage vault for their high-price bottles.

A collection of fine wines belonging to the late singer Whitney Houston, who died in 2012, was being held in storage in the cellars but was not among the stash stolen by the criminals.

The suspected thieves, who are believed to have struck twice on October 17 and then again on October 23 during the shop’s normal opening hours to avoid triggering alarms, were caught red-handed by staff.

They are thought to have dug through derelict buildings surrounding the business to access the store’s vaults, which contain hundreds of bottles of high-value wine, whisky and port belonging to collectors.

Two men, named by police as Luke Mitchell, 34, and Nicholas Lowe, 39, have been charged with criminal damage and burglary.

Detective Constable Sean Davison, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a high value series of burglaries that has added significant cost and inconvenience to a local business at an already challenging time. We will continue to do all we can to disrupt these who target commercial premises in this way.

“Clearly this is a huge hit to someone’s livelihood and we will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”

The managing director of the business, which was founded in 1948 and is a leading specialist supplier to regional restaurants and corporations, told British newspaper The Times: “There is never usually a reason to go into the cellar unless it is to collect a bottle for a specific customer. One of our staff went down and caught them helping themselves. It was quite scary. Fortunately no one was hurt.

“We are now going through exactly what was taken but initially it appears they targeted whiskies, wines and port worth thousands of pounds each.”

He added: “We are still doing a stock take but it’s not the mass volume people think of cases gone, it’s more like rucksacks and kitbags of bottles and they have chosen bottles.”