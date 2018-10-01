Things Suck Right Now, Buy Some Candles

Look, there's really no way of sugarcoating the fact that everything is kind of terrible right now. So maybe it's time to take a small step back and do something for yourself.

While lighting a candle won't solve the world's problems, aromatherapy is something that can help reduce stress and ease you into a better state of mind. You also don't need to spend a ton of money on something you're literally letting go up in flames

Here are couple places to start:

Makers of Wax Goods are mostly found in TJ Maxx/Marshall's/Home Goods, but they can also be ordered on Amazon. Their scents are unique but familiar (Sandalwood Musk! Gin! Pumpkin Chestnut!) and the packaging is something you'd expect from $60+ candles from boutiques.

Bijou is a woman-owned brand that makes some seriously gorgeous candles, all named after famous females. They just released their newest collection, Candle Coven, just in time for Halloween. The three new scents, Hermione (Cedar & Thyme), Sabrina (Patchouli & Bergamot), and Willow (Palo Santo), are obviously perfectly on-theme.

Brands like Otherland, Nest, Maison Louis Marie, Snowe, and Boy Smells all have some great options for seasonal and all-year candles scents, for under $50. My recommendations from each are Otherland Canopy, Nest Bamboo, Maison Louis Marie no. 4 Bois de Balincourt, Snowe Speakeasy, and Boy Smells Kush.

There are also a ton of new, unexpected brands trying their hands at candles. Madewell just launched their own in-house candle line. Anthropologie has more or less trademarked the Capri Blue Volcano candles as their own. Even Drybar has their own Triple Sec candle.

Lighting candles around your house will almost certainly not change the outcome of things happening in the news, but it may help you feel just a little bit better, and that's what matters.

