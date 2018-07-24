This 6-in-1 iPhone Lens Kit Will Transform The Way You Take Photos

No matter how much Apple improves the iPhone camera, with a flat lens you’ll always be handicapped by the fixed focal length and aperture. Give your iPhone the functionality of a DSLR with the Ztylus Revolver M Series iPhone Lens Kit.

This 6-in-1 revolver lens attachment includes two telephoto lenses which you can use to extend your iPhone’s optical zoom, macro and super macro lenses for shooting close objects, a wide-angle lens to expand the angle of view of your phone’s fixed lens, and a fisheye lens for creative pics of blooming flowers.

This 2016 and 2018 CES Innovation Award Honoree also features a shatter-protection case and a raised lip to protect your display screen. Get it on sale now, marked down from $70 to $49.99.

