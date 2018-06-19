This Adjustable Lap Stand Lets You Use Your iPad More Comfortably

While iPads are great for reading or watching movies or shows while lounging around, propping it up with your hands to view the screen at the right angle can be annoying. The iRest Lap Stand lets you rest your iPad comfortably in your lap, preventing fatigue in your neck and hands.

The stand is adjustable, allowing you to tilt your iPad with a simple push or pull for the ideal viewing angle. It also raises your iPad by 3" so that you won't have to crane your neck, and features a durable aluminum design that perfectly matches the aesthetic of your iPad. Usually, this iRest Lap Stand is $49.90, but you can get it now for $39.99.

