This App Helps You Collaborate Better With Project Management Roadmaps

If you're going to pour your heart into a project, you might as well do it right. Whether you're building an app or launching a business, there are going to be a lot of moving parts, and staying on top of them is key. Timelinr is the project planning and collaboration tool that's making it easy for seasoned professionals and self-starters to keep their ventures on track and collaborators in the loop. Lifetime subscriptions are on sale today for over 90% off.

Arming you with high-level roadmaps and granular project boards, Timelinr makes it easy to plan out projects and understand the resources and tasks essential for seeing them through. Sweeping timelines let you plot out project life cycles while Timelinr's SimulCollab™ feature ensures your entire team is privy to any changes or updates along the way.

Lifetime subscriptions to Timelinr's personal plan normally retail for $1,710, but you can sign up today for $49.99, saving more than 90% off the usual price.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.