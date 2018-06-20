This Battery Pack And Cable Duo Charges Devices At Impressive Speeds

Portable power banks, as convenient as they’re intended to be, have traditionally been heavy and bulky. However, the Graphene 5K Hypercharger is an ultra-thin, energy-efficient portable battery constructed with strong, lightweight carbon that you can use easily on the go. It delivers 5,000 mAh of power and comes equipped with 3 Amp HyperCharging Generation 3 technology, juicing up your devices at impressive speeds. It has two built-in HyperPort USB charging ports so you can power up to two devices at once, and an accompanying 3-in-1 Triton Cable that lets you switch between Lightning, USB Type-C, and micro USB connectors. Measuring 4.6 inches in length and weighing a mere 4.5 ounces, you'll have no problem toting around this battery pack everywhere you go. Buy it here now for only $22.99, reduced 67% from the original price of $69.98.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.