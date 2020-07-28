The Sleek, Retro Design of This Impact-Tested Bike Helmet Will Make You Actually Want to Wear It

Recently, I have been riding my bike a ton. It’s a great way to get outside, get some exercise, and feel like I’m going somewhere. I know I’m not alone: for a while there, bikes were sold out pretty much everywhere and the wait time at even small local bike shops for repairs were weeks long. Whenever it’s time to return to the office, I’m planning on riding my bike to work. And even until then, I’m planning on riding almost every day. While I’m not going to recommend a bike (just yet), I can recommend the next best thing: a good helmet

Thousand makes an excellent bike helmet that for once, you’ll actually want to wear. The design is sleek, a little retro even, with a nub of a visor that will make you look like you’re wearing a bicycle hat from the 1970s. It comes in 10 colors, all with a premium matte rubberized finish, like speedway creme, daybreak red, thousand navy,, all of which will turn heads without looking too flashy. The buckle is magnetic, which is super cool, and the helmet is easy to loosen or tighten thanks to a dial fit system located in the back. Plus, it has ventilation on top to keep you cool all summer long.

Oh yeah, it’s also a really safe helmet that is certified under European and American safety standards and has undergone impact testing to ensure safety. Finally, it has a secret pop lock on the side that you can put around your bike lock so you don’t have to take your helmet with you everywhere you go. If it does get stolen this way, Thousand will send you a replacement. You should really always wear a bike helmet, and with this one, you’ll actually want to for once.

Thousand Bike Helmet Buy on Amazon $ 89 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.