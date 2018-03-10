This Blanket Uses Infrared Fibers to Increase Blood Flow

Electric blankets keep you warm, bamboo bedding is heat-regulating, and now the Yaasa Studios Infinity Blanket is here to boost your overall blood flow, energy, strength, and endurance. To do this, it uses Celliant® fiber technology, which converts your body's natural heat energy into infrared light that's recirculated through your body's tissue. The infrared fibers emit a vasodilator effect that expands your blood vessels, improving blood flow and circulation. If you exercise a lot or just feel achy and sore at the end of your day, this blanket helps aid muscle recovery. It also improves the quality of your sleep by helping to regulate your body temperature. This blanket, which is produced using green practices in Europe, was a successfully funded on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. It’s usually $230, but you can get it now for $140.

