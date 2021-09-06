This Blue Heron is the Most Badass New Yorker

A great blue heron in Central Park has become New York’s latest celebrity after being caught on video devouring a rat in a single gulp. Manhattan Bird Alert, which tracks all things fowl in the park, posted the footage on Twitter—and it already has 56,000 views. It shows the majestic creature (that would be the heron) fishing the urban scourge (that would be the rat) out of the water, its paws and long tail flailing, and swallowing it in seconds. Can we get some of these herons into the subway system?