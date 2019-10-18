The First Bluetooth Speaker I’ve Ever Tested That Offers an Actual, Legitimate Quarter-Inch Guitar Port

I love scouting for products on Amazon. Where else can you find a handheld massager that delivers pulses on your back at 3,200 percussions per minute? Or this task lamp that also happens to have a USB port for charging your phone? It’s quite endless.

Recently, I found the perfect Bluetooth speaker. Well, perfect for me and possibly any other guitar player. The Roland Bluetooth Speaker with Guitar Input BTM-1 has, you guessed it, a guitar input. For playing an actual guitar.

I immediately purchased one a while ago (it costs $199) and skipped the Bluetooth syncing and 3.5mm wired connection to my phone and grabbed a quarter-inch guitar cable. The Roland BTM-1 even has settings for gain that allow you to crank up the distortion, and the sound -- while not exactly the same as a stack of Marshall amplifiers -- is quite impressive. A friend pounded away on some drums in the same room and the speaker still managed to sound loud, distinct, and rich with bass.

I then hooked up over Bluetooth with an Apple iPhone 11 Pro and of course, I immediately played my favorite songs by The Paper Kites, Lea Porcelain, Banners, and Arcade Fire. I’ve tested dozens and dozens of Bluetooth speakers over the years and the Roland BTM-1 has a rich, distinct tone that would work well on a desk at the office or in your kitchen. It’s quite loud (see my comments about playing the guitar) and the controls are easy to find.

No Alexa on board, but then again I talk to that bot way too often anyway. In terms of styling, this speaker has more of a luxury brand look without the luxury brand price. The main front grill is brown with a gold plate, and the top and sides are light tan. It’s easy to grab in a hurry and weighs only 2.84 pounds. It’s truly ready for anything. | Get it on Amazon >

