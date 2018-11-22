This Camera Turns Any iPhone Into A 360-Degree Video Camera

With all of the advances to the iPhone cameras, you'd think it couldn't get any better but Insta360 just took it one step further.

The Insta360 Nano S iPhone VR Camera is a lightweight easy-to-use camera will turn any iPhone camera into a live-streaming, 360-degree shooting camera. Simple attach the device to your phone through your lightning port and go to town shooting photos, 360-footage, and more.

Adding this to your phone also allows you to create VR content and easily share it through social media, plus the built-in gyroscope will help counteract and shaky footage. It shoots in 3840 x 1920 at 30fps with 4K/20MP quality. It'll even export your photos in RAW format for easy editing.

The best part is it's on sale for Black Friday right now. Use the code BFSAVE20 at checkout and pick up the Insta260 Nano for just $162.19.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

Want even more holiday shopping ideas? Check out our huge list of gift guides for everyone on your list.