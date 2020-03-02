This Collapsible Camping Loveseat Supports Up to 500 Pounds But Packs Down Small

I freely admit that I can geek out on outdoor gear for hours on end. There are few things I’d rather talk about or, better yet, actually use (or needlessly rearrange when not actually using) than headlamps, camp stoves, tents, sleeping bags and pads, and so forth. The camp chair is no exception. I love my Freestyle Rocker from GCI. I remain blown away by the comfort and support of my 1.2-pound Helinox Chair Zero.

And I have been thrilled with the recent addition of a Kelty Low Loveseat. Ah, but this is no ordinary camp chair, gear buddies: it’s a loveseat! You… you probably figured that out based on the name, though. And the article headline. Moving on!

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO

The Low Loveseat earns its name by literally sitting low to the ground – the seat height is just 13.5 inches, which allows for comfortable reclining by adults and easy access by kids. It also means you won’t block the view of folks behind you at a concert or sporting event and it puts you closer to the campfire and below much of the rising smoke.

WHY IT'S WORTH GETTING FOR MORE THAN CAMPING

Speaking of kids, and to give you a sense of the capacity of this thing, my family of four (which consists of an adult male, adult female, a kindergartner, and toddler) can share the Low Loveseat with plenty of comfort and without risk of collapse thanks to its 500-pound capacity. When you do want to collapse the seat, it folds in without the need for fiddling with any levers or locks or anything and packs away into a fabric sleeve that easily slings behind a shoulder for carrying and can fit in any closet, under the bed, and into even the smallest car trunk.

A pair of built-in cupholders and adjustable armrests are icing on the cake of this steel-framed, durable polyester upholstered loveseat, my new favorite piece of camp (and beach and park and BBQ) gear.

Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair Buy on Amazon $ 110

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Wayfair, Target, Kohls, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.