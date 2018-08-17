This Compact Emergency Escape Tool Might Save Your Life

Even the best defensive driving isn't always enough to avoid a deer jumping in front of your car or an intoxicated motorist drifting over the double yellow line. Accidents happen, and when they do the InGear AutoXcape Emergency Multi-Tool could be the tool that saves your life.

Made of Mil Standard Aluminum Alloy, this versatile tool includes double window breakers, a seatbelt cutter, and a powerful LED flashlight with SOS mode, giving you the means to escape from your vehicle in an emergency situation. The integrated blade can also slice through your seatbelt.

Ideally, you'll never need to use the AutoXcape, but you'll be glad it's by your side if you need it. The InGear AutoXcape Emergency Multi-Tool normally costs $49.99, but it's on sale today for ten dollars off.

