This Course Bundle Will Help You Develop Strong Google Marketing Skills

Understanding digital marketing is key for pretty much any business. Whether you’re an entrepreneur who needs to create a marketing strategy for your company or want to get into marketing for your career, this Full-Stack Marketer Bundle can help.

The first course is an overview of key digital marketing functions, including copywriting, analytics, search engine optimization, social media, and email marketing.

The second course teaches you about customer experience and web growth, including lessons on the tools that help drive and chart that growth: Google Analytics and Adwords. As you refine your audience through data, you're able to make better, fact-backed decisions that encourage sales.

The final course is a close look at what successful companies have done in the past through 40 interviews with company founders. Usually, this Full-Stack Marketer Bundle is $513, but you can get it now for $19.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.