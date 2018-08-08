This Crystal Air Purifier Eliminates Car Odors

We all try to keep our cars clean and odor-free, but no one’s perfect; sometimes we leave leftovers in the backseat or don’t have the heart to ban our friends from smoking in our cars on a warm summer night. This Crystal Aura Car Air Purifier eliminates those lingering odors.

Plug the air purifier into your car's lighter port and you can get rid of irritants like dust and PM 2.5 air pollutants—this even helps reduce car sickness. This crystal air purifier not only eliminates contaminants like benzene and formaldehyde, it also reduces the spread of illness by eliminating harmful bacteria and viruses.

The Crystal Aura Car Air Purifier usually costs $49, but you can get it on sale now for $16.99.

