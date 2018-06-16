This Digital Marketing Course Will Teach You How to Grow Your Business

If you want your business to take off, you need to have a good grasp on digital marketing. But it isn't as easy as merely setting up an Instagram account and calling it a day. Get the Digital Marketing 22-Course Masterclass for a comprehensive educational track covering all things digital marketing.

This course runs the gamut from brand identity and email marketing to copywriting and blogging. You'll master SEO, explore video marketing on YouTube, and learn helpful tips for a variety of platforms including Google, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Whether you're growing your business or hoping to secure a job in marketing, this learning package will arm you with the necessary skills to thrive.

The Digital Marketing 22-Course Masterclass normally costs $200, but today's limited time offer brings the price down to just $15.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.