This Discounted Course Will Introduce You to The World of Data Science

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on data, the demand for data scientists is skyrocketing. Leading job search site Glassdoor has named the role "best job in America" for three years running, noting an average salary of $110,000 with nearly 5,000 current job openings. If you want to get in on this lucrative career (or just want to learn what all the fuss is about), this Introduction To Data Science course can help. It will arm you with the essential skills needed to manipulate large sets of data for real world solutions. You'll learn the core elements of data science along with R programming and Excel — two of the most vital data-crunching platforms. You'll also get into statistics and learn how to separate important signals from irrelevant noise. You can get lifetime access now to this data science course for only $14.99.

