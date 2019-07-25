I Bought the Best Nose Hair Trimmer on Amazon for $13 and Might Never Need a New One

I’m not sure exactly when it happened but at some point my nose hair began planning an escape route with the seemingly ultimate objective of covering my face. So, naturally, I got myself an electric nose trimmer (waxing is just way too scary, sorry). And after losing my latest one in one of my recent apartment moves, it was time to re-up. I left myself a million reminders to grab one during Prime Day, forgot, and the next day realized I didn’t really need a discount on the crazy highly-rated Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer from FlePow.

It sells for $13 and is Prime-eligible so you’re getting free two-day shipping and super easy returns despite the low price point. And it’s got everything I could want in a nose trimmer. Battery operated (a single AA that’s not included but what can you expect for $13?) and IPX7 waterproof, you can get to work on your nostril forest while showering. And more than 2,700 reviewers left it a rare 4.7-star average rating. The top comes off for easy cleaning and a cap for travel. Swipe it through the major growth areas of your smeller (the inside middle and the bottom for me) and be done in less than a minute. No one’s forcing you to let your nose hair reach out for the horizon — it’s completely within your control. Get it on Amazon >

