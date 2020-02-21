As Weird As It Sounds, I Really Love This Joseph Joseph Dish Drying Rack

A sure sign of being a fully grown adult is that you’re excited over your purchase of something as simple and mundane as a dish drying rack. That said, let me just tell you this: my Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack has been something of a dish cleaning life saver, and I will rave about it to anyone who feels like listening.

In the last few years, I have gone through a number of dish drying racks. Despite the space they may take up on your counter, I feel they’re a necessity for drying dishes, since I almost never feel like drying them myself. I have always spent as little money on them as possible, grabbing them from the dollar store or during a Home Goods run, and then using them until they end up getting gross and scummy, which doesn’t take very long.

But a few months ago, I decided that I wanted a drying rack that was more convenient than something that just… sat there. I stumbled upon the Joseph Joseph Expandable Dish Drying Rack while browsing through Amazon, read the great reviews, and decided to order it for myself.

I love this dish drying rack mostly because of the expandable feature. It can easily go from relatively small and compact to nearly double its size, which is great for the nights when I’m washing a lot of dishes and really need the extra room. It’s easily the largest dish drying rack I’ve ever tried that somehow also takes up the least amount of room.

The other feature I love is the integrated draining spout. You can rotate this over your sink, and it drains out all of the excess water that inevitably collects on a drying rack. If that water sits, it can lead to mold or just scum that doesn’t look great---and probably isn’t what you want your clean dishes leaning against. It makes it super easy to keep this thing clean and fresh, and I also feel like it’s more dry underneath it than any other rack I’ve used.

It’s also nice and versatile. Aside from the expandable feature, it comes with a removable steel rack (I use it all the time, as it nicely separates everything, but you can leave it off if you’d like), and the removable cutlery holder.

This drying rack holds an impressive amount of items, and it’s easy to clean: the two pieces come apart, and since the steel rack can be removed, you don’t need to clean around it. Lastly, it doesn’t look that horrible on your counter. I bought mine in black, and, as far as dish racks go, it’s relatively… stylish? I don’t know if that’s the right word, but it certainly doesn’t look bad.

