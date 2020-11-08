This Election Again Exposed the Lie of American Greatness

I can’t answer who is the better, bolder liar, America or me. That’s a dishonest question because one doesn’t exist without the other. American lies make me who I am. My family came to this country from Jamaica to thrive off the profit of American lies and absorb overhead costs of abject suffering.

Lucinda Taylor, her given name Lucinda Hodges, taught at P.S. 20, one of Brooklyn’s oldest elementary schools, from 1984 to 1998, covering New York’s crack era. She had seen and lived through the heroin craze of the ’70s, when Times Square was no more than a haven for junkies and a picture of her children’s worst fears. Aunt Lu saw her sister’s only child struggle with crack addiction, and meanwhile warned her fifth graders to say no to the sweetest candy America would ever provide them. The Brooklyn schools where Lu taught somehow defied the American prosperity blossoming nearby.

Still, Lu guarded her dream, as those before her did, and purchased a brownstone at the edge of Clinton Hill in the mid-’70s, which was eminently risky at the time. The scourge of crack-stricken neighborhoods devalued brownstones to as low as $5,000 in a 1981 auction. That might be enough for a monthly rent payment in one now. She held onto that house until 2019, a decade after her husband William passed. A buyer slipped a handwritten note under her door and she took the offer. The crack babies and drunkards on her avenue once shuffled through her classroom.