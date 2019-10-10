The Bodum Distro Electric Water Kettle Will Streamline Your Tea Time

I never considered buying an electric kettle until I tried this one from Bodum. Now I can’t imagine my morning routine without it. I first used this kettle while staying at the Ace Hotel in London. They have them in all of the rooms along with instant coffee, tea, and ramen. It seems like some hotels are doing away with small coffee pots in the rooms in favor of cafes in the lobbyso I was thrilled to be able to make a cup of tea before bed without having to call room service.

When I got back home, I ordered one right away. I had been boiling water in a metal teapot on my electric stove for my French press every morning but it always felt like a chore. The pour spout of the teapot was impossible to clean and even after hundreds of cups of coffee, I never managed to get the amount of water right. It took about 10 minutes to heat up to a boil, which isn’t unreasonable, but the burner would stay hot just long enough for me to forget about it. I’ve melted tupperware, dish towels, and my palm all before 8am. Now thanks to this kettle I can make my coffee nearly asleep without worry.

When filled to the max level (8 cups/34 oz.) water boils in just under 5 mins. Once it reaches a boil, the heating element automatically turns off. It will also turn off if the kettle boils dry or if you accidentally turn it on without any water in it. For an extra layer of safety, the heating element is totally concealed in the bottom of the pot. Some reviews mention that the on/off switch is unreliable and will either click off after only a few seconds or never turn off. If this does happen, Bodum provides a 2-year warranty.

It’s worth noting that this kettle cannot be submerged in the sink (it’s an electric appliance after all). The hinged lid comes off and the inside can be easily rinsed with soap and water. If you have hard water there’s a small screen filter in the pour spout that filters calcium. It can be removed and cleaned with a small soft brush. If you start to notice some mineral build-up inside the kettle, Bodum recommends descaling with a diluted citric acid mixture. You can also use vinegar and water but I’ve found that the vinegar taste can linger and really ruin the next pot of coffee. The filter serves a second unintended purpose for tea making. While you’re really only supposed to boil water in this kettle, I’ve added loose tea directly to the pot without a problem. I rinse it and boil plain water after to remove any residue and haven't had a problem. I’ll admit that this is not a kettle for more scrupulous coffee or tea drinkers that want precise temperature control. But if all you’re looking to do is boil water this is a beautifully simple appliance well worth the countertop space. | Get it on Amazon >

