This Fabric Shaver Made My Couch Look Brand New Again

I’ve had my couch for over two years now and I love it. I’m not sure what I expected to happen with an upholstered couch, but after sitting on it for just a week, little pills on the fabric began to form, jutting out from the cushions. Each pill was like a needle, pricking me in the side. To be clear, they didn’t physically hurt, but mentally, pshychologically, it was torture to see a pristine couch filled with little bumps. After being dramatic and trying to return it, I slowly got used to the pilly look, saying I’d deal with it later when I had more time. Since I’m now spending way more time at home, working on the couch, the pills became prevalent again. Thankfully, I bought this.

This fabric shaver is the best thing I never knew I needed. It’s basically an electric razor for your upholstered couch as well as blankets, curtains, socks, and sweaters. Just turn it on, and rub it against the fabric, and results are immediate. When it cuts and sucks up a pill, it makes a very satisfying whirr sound that I think I’m slightly addicted to. This one has a handle, too, which is better. We bought one without a handle at first, and let me tell you, a handle is the way to go. It makes it easier to hold as you run it along fabric surfaces. After about five minutes of use, you’ll need to empty out the receptacle, as it will likely have collected a lot of fabric, but then you can keep going. This shaver is rechargeable and has up to sixty minutes of battery life on it.

I’m not normally one for unitaskers, but this is a home essential if I’ve ever come across one. Not only is it easy to use, in about five minutes time, it can transform an overused couch into one that looks brand new.

POPCHOSE Fabric Shaver Buy on Amazon $ 26 Free Shipping | Free Returns

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.