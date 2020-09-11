This Face Mask from Redee Easily Lets You Drink Through a Straw Without Having to Remove It

These days, there’s a mask for everything: exercising, going out, people with sensitive ears. If you have a scenario, there’s a mask for it. But one thing I’ve been struggling with is finding masks that are made to help out with the uptick in outdoor dining. Well, Redee came up with an ingenious one that allows you to drink through a straw while still staying covered.

It’s a little hard to explain just how this mask works in writing, but here goes nothing. Underneath the “mask” itself, that is the pleated part that covers your nose and mouth, is a U-shaped piece of cotton that acts as a seal around the edges of your mouth and chin. This innovative design lets the straw fit neatly between the two pieces without exposing your mouth. It takes a couple tries to get used to where the opening is, but once you get a hang of it, it makes sipping while masked an easy experience. Unlike other masks that have flaps or zippers to open, the Redee mask makes sure that the opening is immediately covered when not in use, without the need to touch your mask (which is a big no-no). The cotton is breathable, ear loops are adjustable and comfortable, and there’s even a nose wire for an extra-secure fit. There’s a lot that goes into finding the right mask, but just the thought of being able to drink my iced coffee while I walk down the block is exciting.

There’s not a lot of information on whether these masks are less effective than your run-of-the-mill cloth mask, but if you’re someone who tends to drink from straws in your everyday life outside of your home, this is a mask to consider getting. Now you can wear your mask and drink with it, too.

Redee Mask Buy on Redee $ 25

