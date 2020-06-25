This Fake Trump Group Is Trying to Get Your Money By Pretending It’s The Trump Campaign

For the hundreds of thousands of Facebook users who have been targeted by ads from the Keep America Great Committee, the group probably appears to be just another pro-Trump super PAC. Indeed, its ads, and the donation pages to which they link, look like they are from the Trump campaign itself.

That’s because the vast majority of them are from the Trump campaign. The Keep America Great Committee has run hundreds of paid Facebook posts via two pages on the platform, and most are verbatim copies of ads run by Trump’s re-election team. Many ads even use the same first-person pronouns, referring to “my” presidential campaign and “our” efforts to defeat Joe Biden.

KAGC did change one key part of the ads, though: Instead of directing people to the Trump campaign’s online donation page, it directed them to its own. And that page also looks identical to the Trump campaign’s, because it largely is. The website’s source code shows that KAGC used a free, open-source program to copy the Trump campaign’s donation page on the GOP fundraising platform WinRed, swapping out its own bank account info for the Trump campaign’s and adding a line at the bottom saying all donations would benefit KAGC.