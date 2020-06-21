My Curls Have Never Been Easier to Manage Than With This Microfiber Scrunchie

Figuring out how to manage my curls has been a lifelong journey. I have vivid memories from childhood of my dad patiently detangling my hair in front of the television. The first summer my parents sent me to overnight camp, I came home with a knot so big and matted, they had to cut parts of it out.

Thankfully, I’ve learned some moisturizing and styling tricks along the way. But the one problem I’ve never found a solution for is drying. I’m way too lazy to be one of those people who regularly blow dries their hair. But I’m also not patient enough to dutifully wait for my hair to air-dry before I go about my day. My hair is so thick, I can wash it before bed and still feel wet spots the following afternoon.

Thus, I can often be found walking around the world with perpetually sopping hair. This poses numerous issues. For one, try going in for a hug with someone only to have your goopy, gel-infused locks hit the side of their face. Not cute. Or, try walking to work with wet hair during the winter, watching literal icicles build around your face as you go.

Like I said, it’s a conundrum.

That’s why, when I recently saw an Instagram ad for the Kitsch Towel Scrunchie, I was intrigued. I tend to be weary of social media ads, given the number of less than mediocre product reviews I’ve seen. But when my mom got hit with the same targeted ad and sent me a screenshot saying, “U NEED THIS,” I figured it a good enough reason to try.

Well, mom was right (aren’t they always?). Not only is the Kitsch towel scrunchie great, it has single-handedly revolutionized my curl routine. Where I used to spend upwards of twenty minutes towel-drying, re-wetting, and applying numerous products, now my entire styling process takes place before I even exit the shower. After my bi-weekly shampoo/ condition, I simply scrunch in a generous portion of Briogeo’s Leave-In Defining Cream mixed with a dollop of their Frizz Control Gel (sidenote: Briogeo is an amazing Black-owned business). I flip my hair upside down, fluff it from the roots with my fingers, and pull it into a high bun, where I stretch the scrunchie to neatly encircle the mound of hair. Without the burden of a heaping towel atop my head, I’m free to get dressed and do my thing while the scrunchie works its magic.

What makes Kitsch’s signature towel scrunchie special is its microfiber fabric. As opposed to other terrycloth towels or cotton scrunchie options, microfiber eliminates friction, thus eradicating frizz for curls. It also helps to dry hair faster. And the best part? When I take my hair out of the scrunchie, not only has it dried quickly and evenly, my curls are more defined, more voluminous, and more full of life than they’ve ever been.

