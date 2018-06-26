This Flexible Drill Adapter Won't Let Tight Spaces Get in the Way of Your DIY Projects

Using a drill is fairly easy, except when you're trying to navigate your bit around a tight corner or narrow space. Whether you're working under the sink or building some complicated furniture, the Flex Drill Adapter gives you the reach and maneuverability needed to finish the job. Humble DIY-ers and seasoned contractors alike can appreciate this flexibility. The attachment fits any standard bit size and allows you to work your drill bit around any tight spaces, all while delivering the torque needed to turn those troublesome screws. Simply attach to the end and drill away. A two-pack of Flex Drill Adapters normally retails for $19.95, but it's on sale today for $13, more than 30% off its normal price.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.