This Folio Helps Me Keep My Workspace Organized

Working from home has brought on an onslaught of challenges. Picking out the right outfit has been a struggle, as has finding a comfortable place to sit. But throughout all of this, my biggest challenge has been creating a healthy, work/life balance. When your workspace is just a few steps away from your bedroom, it’s tough to unplug, close the computer, relax, and enjoy some time for yourself. Thankfully, I just discovered a solution to make things a little easier.

The Bellroy Tech Folio is a super sleek, design-oriented way to organize your workspace. It is made of premium leather and elegantly organizes all of the tech and tools you need for a productive workday. It has a sleeve for your laptop, a compartment for pens, a notebook, earbuds, a charging cable, business cards, and your phone, among other things. While you would think this amount of stuff would bulk up the folio, the design utilizes layered pockets that keep everything slim, and within reach, too. And while it was most likely designed for commuters, for people who bring their laptops to and from work, who set up to work in coffee shops, on planes, and just are generally on the move. And while I have yet to use it this way, it has found a better, perhaps, more nuanced purpose in my life.

I have been using it to organize my desk and to put everything away at the end of the day. Instead of leaving my laptop splayed haphazardly on my desk, among open notebooks, a barrage of pens, and cables going in every direction, I have been putting everything away, into it’s little home, at the end of each workday. Now when I walk past my desk, I’m no longer tempted to open up my computer and reply to an email. Instead, I walk by and smile, knowing that everything is tucked away, ready for me to break out the next morning. And nothing is better, I think, than coming to a clean workspace, with a cup of coffee, and feeling organized, refreshed, and ready to start a workday off right.

Bellroy Tech Folio Buy on Bellroy $ 339 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy on Amazon $ 339 Free Shipping | Free Returns

