This GOP Needs a Serious Dose of Truth and Reconciliation

Republicans grappling with the fallout of this week’s failed right-wing insurrection at the Capitol and a sweeping loss of federal power face an immediate and existential question: Can the Grand Old Party be saved? In its current, Trumpified form, the answer is clearly no. The only way forward is by expelling every last vestige of Trump’s corrosive legacy.

That was made clear enough by Donald Trump Jr., of all people, speaking to the ‘Stop the Steal’ rally that would eventually blossom into full-blown insurrection. “This gathering should send a message,” he shouted. “This isn’t their Republican Party anymore. This is Donald Trump’s party!”

Junior was right for once. Blinded by their desire for power and driven ever further right by media outlets that capitalized on the fanaticism of far-right conspiracy theorists, the GOP mortgaged itself to the Trump family. Now Trump has slapped eviction notices on everything that once resembled Republican values, and sent an army of strongarm goons to intimidate elected officials he views as insufficiently submissive.