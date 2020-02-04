What Will You Do With the Handheld Printer That Can Print on Pretty Much Anything?

So, you have a coffee mug, pad of blank stationery, pair of high-top Chucks, and a fancy wooden cutting board, onto all of which you want to print fancy designs. Well, I suppose you could take all that stuff to some fancy print shop and let them charge you an arm and a leg. Or… what if…

OK I’ll drop the shtick, you know where this is going, so let’s get there. The Selpic S1 is a portable printer so compact that it’s, in fact, handheld and small enough to tuck away in any bag or briefcase when not in use. This isn’t a printer you would use for say, a 60-page term paper. But for any small amount of writing (or small graphics, numbers, and oh so much more), it’s unstoppable..

The S1 can print text, images, and even barcodes or QR codes, so it’s great for everyone from arts and crafts lovers to small business owners. And it can print on wood, paper, metal, fabric, glass, and really just about any solid surface you can imagine. That includes skin, so you could print yourself a pretty sweet temporary tattoo, too. The only limitation is that your tattoo will have to be monotone, as will anything else you print. But the printer comes with six different color cartridges, so at least you have options.

Pairing an S1 is simple whether you use iOS or Android, though you do need to switch your Wi-Fi settings to the printer each time you want to send a new file. Physically using it really is as easy as a quick swipe of the hand. So far, I’ve used it to label books, print return addresses, and of course just mess around a lot printing stuff for the kids. Things will get serious when the time for holiday cards rolls back around, or as soon as the pretty much endless possibilities occur to said kids once they realize it can print original designs.

Want to print an address on 30 envelopes? That’s as simple as 30 quick swipes from left to right. Want to monogram your shirt? Just choose the font you want in the paired app and do it. Emoji on the back of your phone? No problem. Custom design? Upload it, snap a picture, or draw it on your phone or tablet screen, load it into the app, and swipe.

Once you have a Selpic S1, you’ll never want to go back to the life you lived before. A life of… of hand writing things. Dark times indeed.

Selpic S1 Portable Printer Buy on Amazon $ 249 Free Shipping

