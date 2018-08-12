This Hidden Doorbell Camera Will Boost Your Home Security

Smart home gadgets are affording us a myriad of unnecessary luxuries, but home security is one area worth its salt. The Sinji WiFi Doorbell, for example, delivers an easy-to-install, effective way to monitor who's visiting your home at all hours of the day.

While security systems used to require complex wiring and expensive installment, this doorbell is as easy to install as double-sided tape and will cost you under $50. When a visitor rings the bell, the camera will take a quick snapshot and send it directly to the corresponding app, which is downloadable on iOS and Android devices. The camera is also night vision-capable, so the time of day is of no consequence.

Apart from being a protective measure against burglars, the doorbell camera can also come in handy around situations like a missed package dispute. Daily Beast readers can pick up a Sinji WiFi Doorbell Camera today for just $49.99 today, which is 36% off the retail price of $79.

