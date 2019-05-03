Today Only, Grab the Himalayan Crystal Salt Lamp You’ve Always Promised Yourself You’d Get For $15

Whether for some relaxing glow or an aesthetic upgrade at home or in your office, throwing in a Himalayan rock salt lamp is a popular and effective way to go. And with today’s deal on Amazon, you can get Himalayan Glow’s Pink Crystal Salt Lamp for $15, or 27% off.

The Pakistan-sourced salt is hand-carved and placed atop the lamp, which makes for a great gift for anyone, really, but most pressingly your mom. The 100% neem tree-derived wooden base can easily accent any setting and take everything down a notch. The highly-rated lamp includes a bulb and a five-and-a-half-foot cord and lets you dim the light for your ideal level of glow. The amber-tinted light at this point grabs my attention anywhere I go and usually triggers me to remember to finally grab one of these. And this sale means there’s little to remember. The sale ends tonight so don’t delay or you’ll be left in the dark.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.