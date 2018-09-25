This Home Security Camera Is Both Practical and Affordable

The Wyze Cam is a 1080p smart home camera that features night vision, 2-way audio, and it's compatible with Alexa. It's also the best way to dip your toe into home security, without dropping hundreds of dollars on systems you don't understand. This thing take minutes to set up, with an easy-to-use app and clear directions that even the technologically-challenged people out there can easily handle. You can also upgrade to the newly-launched Wyze Cam Pan, which has the same 1080p video, but with the ability to rotate on command or when synced with motion-detection. Both cameras are automatically set up with a 14-day cloud storage when an alert is triggered, but you can opt to buy a microSD card for added storage that allows you to continuously record. So far, I've really enjoyed having it in my home, even though I was skeptical at first. I can check in on my dog during the day as he wanders around the apartment looking for the best sun spots. I can set up a schedule so that when I'm away on vacation or just at work, anything that triggers the camera is sent directly to my phone. It's the cheapest way to feel extra safe.

