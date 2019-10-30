This Amazing, Lightweight Sweater Kept Me Warm Even When I Went Mini-Golfing in the Cold

I’m an outdoorsy type but if there’s one thing I can’t stand, it’s the cold. Even when I bundle up, I’m still freezing. Recently, I decided to play mini-golf with some friends in the cold weather. The afternoon sun was out and there was little to no breeze yet, I was still worried about the cold. I decided to try out the all-weather Radiator Fleece Snap Mock Neck sweater since it was going to cool down even more later that evening.

My first thought: The Radiator is extremely soft. It felt like I was wrapped in a blanket as soon as I tried it on. It also didn’t feel like I was wearing 27 layers. I could putt with the best of them without the confinement of a jacket. The sweater is lightweight yet not so thin that I felt every gust of wind. The temperature outside was around 45 degrees and cooled down later that day. For someone who’s always cold, I was amazed at how warm I felt the entire time.

The Radiator has three pockets, one front pocket and two at the sides. It was very convenient having a cornucopia of places to stash my phone and wallet while mini-golfing. As many women know, we’re envious of how men’s clothing has so many pockets. With a great place to keep my phone and money, I enjoyed mini-golf without the extra bulk of carrying a purse.

Another thing I like about the sweater is the style; it’s casual, but also looks way more put together than a baggy sweatshirt. Whenever I wear a regular sweatshirt, I always need to add a ton of layers. With the sweater, it was enough to keep me from getting cold even with only a T-shirt underneath. I especially love the collar; it helps you to feel warmer when it’s windy.

It’s available in four earthy colors: dark plum, dusted indigo, evergreen, and gray. Compared to J. Crew or Burberry sweaters I’ve worn or sweatshirts I’ve inherited, the all-weather sweater is the perfect balance of comfort, warmth, and style.

At the end of the day, the breeze started to pick up, the clouds rolled in, and the temperature dropped. Normally, I would only stand and chat with my friends to be polite, but the whole time I’m thinking about finding the nearest indoor sauna. But when I wore the Radiator sweater, I was able to stay outside and enjoy the company of my friends. Next time, I just hope my friends can be as warm as me.

Radiator Fleece Snap Mock Neck Buy on Eddie Bauer $ 75

