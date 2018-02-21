This Is How CUJO Can Secure Everything On Your Home Network

The new ideal of the "smart home" imagines a Jetsons-esque world in which all of your devices are connected to the internet, communicating with each other and adapting to your preferences to create an age of convenience and instant gratification. If you’re starting to get this set up in your home, it’s worth investing in a good adequate security system to keep malicious hackers from seizing control of all of your devices. CUJO, which markets itself as a provider of "business-level security for all your devices,” is a smart firewall specifically designed to protect your data from intruders attempting to hack into your smartphones, laptops, TVs, baby monitors, gaming consoles, alarm systems and more.

How does it work?

Once you plug CUJO intoto your router, it will start monitoring all the devices connected to your network. It uses machine learning to analyze behavior and local network traffic data, and if it detects suspicious activity, CUJO will automatically send you an alert through its companion app. Additionally, you also have the freedom to override any blocks initiated by CUJO at any time.

The app even lets you control access to select devices. This feature is especially useful for when you have kids, and you want to monitor their online activity, protect them from offensive websites, or limit their social media use.

Why does my home need it?

According to a report from Javelin Strategy & Research, 15.4 million consumers were victims of identity theft or fraud in 2016. It just goes to show that more and more people are becoming susceptible to hacking, phishing, and malware. CUJO's goal is to provide you with an impenetrable level of security through a multilayer approach that anti-virus software simply cannot deliver.

How much does CUJO cost?

Right now, you can start protecting your home network with a lifetime subscription to CUJO Smart Internet Security Firewall for only $224.99, reduced from $249. This 10% discount is a limited-time-only offer.

