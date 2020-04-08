This Is How Republicans Steal an Election, and Maybe Kill Some Dems in the Process

If you’re still naive enough to believe that this November’s election is going to be fair, you need to pay attention to what just happened in Wisconsin. The facts are plain. We have a political party of gangsters, and they are going to steal the election.

Things seems to have worked in Wisconsin exactly as Republicans planned. Just under 19,000 people braved the lines and the pandemic to cast votes yesterday in Milwaukee. As the Journal-Sentinel noted, “That number will be dwarfed by absentee balloting when the numbers are counted.”

Republicans are counting on having an advantage in those absentee ballots, meaning that the race they cared about here, the whole reason they rigged this, seems likely to go in their favor. Conservative State Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly will probably defeat liberal challenger Jill Karofsky. If he wins, Kelly—who recused himself from the decision from the state high court that allowed this insane in-person election to go on in the first place — will be poised to cast the court’s deciding vote in a case that will purge more than 200,000 voters from the rolls in time for this November’s election.