This Is How to Impeach a Supreme Court Justice

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, eliminating the decades-long protected right to an abortion, and New Abnormal co-host Molly Jong-Fast could not wait until the next episode of the political podcast to address this decision.

She recorded an “emergency” episode with Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who explains to Molly and listeners what it would take to impeach a Supreme Court Justice, why she believes the conservative justices lied under oath, and what states can do ASAP to protect women.

Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast.

“It’s so strange because we all knew this was coming and it still feels like just being punched in the gut. It’s devastating. It’s outrageous. I am personally outraged for the fact that the Supreme Court is no longer seeing American women as full people,” Griswold tells Molly Jong-Fast. “I support looking into the impeachment of several of these justices.”

“This is a fabulous notion, but I mean, how would that even work?” asks Molly.

“Basically Congress can impeach and there has to be a basis to do so. They have to have committed some type of legal offense,” explains Griswold, noting that she believes there have been offenses committed by some of the conservative judges to warrant said impeachment.

She points to Clarence Thomas as the first example: “Justice Thomas, who is now saying that marriage equality, that birth control, that all these rights suddenly are at risk, should be impeached for his involvement in election-related cases. He has breached the public’s trust. His wife literally was involved in the attempted violent overthrow of the U.S. government.”

Molly asks about term limits on the justices, but in the meantime, Griswold says the states need to hop into action and the majority needs to fight back. Because, as Molly says, “we know where this is going.”

“This is part of a broader assault on our fundamental rights, including the right to vote, including the right to privacy, including the right to love freely. We are seeing these extremist views being imposed on the majority,” says Griswold.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.