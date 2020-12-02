‘This Is Shameful!’ Fox Host Scolds Colleagues for Defending Trump’s ‘Nonsense’ Fraud Claims

Liberal Fox News host Juan Williams took his fellow co-hosts to task on Wednesday for defending President Donald Trump’s continued push to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s decisive election win, calling it “shameful” that they’re still pushing baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud.

Hours after the president released a 46-minute-long video repeating his unfounded conspiracies that Biden “stole” the election from him, pro-Trump host Jesse Watters kicked off Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five by contrasting Trump’s false claims with the latest election fraud show “hearing” by Republicans.

After airing footage of GOP “witnesses” alleging voter fraud because they didn’t like the way they were treated by poll workers, Watters turned to fellow Trump sycophant Greg Gutfeld to weigh in on the witness statements.

Gutfeld, for his part, dismissed the idea that the claims are “baseless,” insisting that it was only the media that had deemed them so before eventually insisting that there only needed to be a small amount of fraud to flip the election against Trump.

“I think the idea, you don’t even need widespread fraud, all you need is a little bit of it in these specific cities and you can turn an election,” he said.

Watters, meanwhile, brought up a GOP witness who has claimed that he transported nearly 400,000 completed ballots across state lines into Michigan and then his truck was stolen the following day, prompting Williams to jump in.

“If there is substance to what he’s saying I’m certain that Republican Trump officials will take it to court and let the courts decide,” he noted.

Williams also fired back at Gutfeld, pointing out that Attorney General William Barr recently stated that the Department of Justice has not found any instances of voter fraud that would swing any election results, wondering aloud if “Bill Barr is a Democrat now.”

The left-wing pundit went on to state that numerous Republican officials have come out and said that the election was secure and safe, leading Trump and his allies to assail them. Gutfeld and other hosts, however, called for the Republican “whistleblowers” to be heard and taken seriously.

“Do you think the news division of Fox News isn’t interested in every one of these?” Williams said after co-host Dagen McDowell complained about the lack of interest from the media. “You think The Washington Post and New York Times, Wall Street Journal have no interest in any of these? Of course they do!”

Eventually, anchor Sandra Smith reminded the panel that Barr didn’t say that any DOJ investigation into election fraud was over, offering a glimmer of hope.

“He makes an important distinction, to your point, about systemic allegations versus circumstantial allegations,” she said. “How far do Republicans want the DOJ to dig into some of these individual allegations, is that what they are there for?”

After Watters insisted that the DOJ needs to investigate every allegation, regardless of how outlandish, Williams finally scolded his colleagues.

Yeah, like all this nonsense. How many of these cases have been dismissed as ridiculous?!” Williams exclaimed, prompting Watters and Gutfeld to start yelling about dozens of “witness statements.”

“This is shameful!” Williams fired back.