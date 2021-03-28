'The Better Mask' Really Is Better Than Most I’ve Tried

Since masks are now a part of our everyday lives and will be for the foreseeable future, I’ve put a lot of energy into finding options that are as comfortable and effective as possible. After trying several different kinds, I think I’ve finally found what could potentially be the best one: The Better Mask by Inex Gear, which makes me feel protected and safe without ever making me feel stifled.

The Better Mask $ 23

The Better Mask blends the protection of something like an N95 (the masks medical professionals wear) with the comfort of a cotton mask. As much as I love simple cotton masks, I always feel like I need to double up on them in order to truly feel safe when out in public. But with The Better Mask, that’s not necessary because it already offers three layers of protection on its own. The outer layer is made of their INEXSHELL™ 100% cotton fabric with an antimicrobial treatment. The next layer is made with the brand’s proprietary INEXSHIELD™ technology that embeds a nanofiber filter in the mask that provides consistent filtration compared to removable filter pads, blocking harmful airborne contaminants. And the inner layer is 100% polyester fabric that is both antimicrobial and antibacterial, moisture-wicking, and cooling, with a germ resistant surface.

The technology behind it is impressive, but I also find that the mask itself is extremely comfortable. It’s soft, breathable, and lightweight, so I never feel like it’s rubbing against my skin, and I have yet to experience any maskne while wearing it. The scalloped design under the eyes makes this my go-to mask whenever I know I’ll be wearing my eyeglasses or sunglasses—it never gets in the way. A soft, moldable nose bridge and chin cup gives it a perfectly snug fit, and adjustable ear straps make it easy to fit it to your face without tugging on your ears (it also comes in three different size options).

I love how this can be worn daily and washed pretty easily. You don’t need to remove the filter; simply hand wash and let dry so it’s clean and refreshed. The comfort, protection, and style is, so far, genuinely better than any other mask I’ve worn.

