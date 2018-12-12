This Is The Best Looking Weighted Blanket Out There

Most weighted blankets look like duvet inserts, which means you have to buy a duvet cover. But they tend to contract the same issues as duvets do, in that you get awkward bunching or lose a corner somewhere in the fabric abyss. And they can get really, really hot.

The Bearaby Napper is unique in that it's made from naturally weighted yarn, which has been layered in an innovated, looped design that's breathable, and beautiful. I was given one by the brand to checkout before launch, and I've honestly been talking about it ever since. There have been studies that it helps reduce stress and anxiety and can lead to better, deeper sleep.

At 20 pounds, it's at the heavier end of the spectrum for weighted blankets, but even as someone who is way under 200 pounds (the rule of thumb is the blankets should be 10% of your body weight) it doesn't feel too heavy or constricting. It looks great on the back of a couch or splayed across the foot of the bed and comes in six different colors.

Bearaby also launched with the Sleeper, a weighted comforter that features air channels to keep you at a comfortable temperature.

