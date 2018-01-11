Exclusive: Trump and Dems Near Deal to Save Dreamers and Wall

Congressional negotiators are closer than is publicly acknowledged to finalizing an immigration deal that would codify legal protections for undocumented minors while giving President Donald Trump some tangible victories of his own.

The deal, which is largely being forged in the Senate, still faces major hurdles; chief among them a healthy skepticism by conservatives—including some officials in the Trump White House—and a difficult path to passage in the House. But one lawmaker told The Daily Beast that there was a “growing sense of optimism” that negotiators will end up with an agreement that could, at a minimum, pass the Senate and put pressure on others to then act.

Congressional sources were universally cagey in talking about the specifics. But in numerous conversations with lobbyists and aides, the basic contours were laid out as follows.

The final deal will codify the legal protections for so-called DREAMers that President Trump rescinded when he ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that began under his predecessor. The deal will also undo another Trump decision: the termination of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for certain groups of immigrants, including Salvadorans, 200,000 of whom could face an end to their legal status in 2019.

In exchange for backpedaling two of his initiatives, Trump would score some real policy victories. The deal will revamp but not end the visa lottery program, numerous sources said. There are also ongoing talks of reworking the formula around so-called chain migration, including the possibility of altering the ability of those DREAMers to sponsor their relatives for legal status.

Negotiations are ongoing about how to strengthen the e-Verify system that allows businesses to determine the legal status and eligibility of the workers they hire. The deal will, regardless, include a “sizeable security investment,” as one lobbyist put it. Democrats have been willing to accept such an arrangement, provided it was geared toward new border monitoring technologies.

The final deal will also include money for some sort of physical structure along the southern border. Just what that structure will be called and what it will resemble is still unclear. Trump has demanded funding for a wall, though he has backed off of an insistence that it be a coast-to-coast concrete barrier funded by the Mexican government. Democrats, and some Republicans, are adamantly opposed to a wall being built. In somewhat typical Washington fashion, negotiators are working to find the right nomenclature to satisfy both sides. Less difficult is figuring out how much money will go to a border structure. The lobbyist said it would be well below the $18 billion that Trump has requested—likely less than half of that, according to one lawmaker involved in the negotiations.

As is always the case in such high-stakes negotiations, the possibility of talks ultimately ending unsuccessfully remains real. But lawmakers have become notably more bullish in recent days.

“We’re close” to an agreement, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) told Bloomberg News on Thursday.

Main negotiations have been taking place between a bipartisan group of senators. But after a meeting at the White House this week, the whips of each chamber—Sens. Durbin and John Cornyn (R-TX) as well as Reps. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)—have begun their own working group.

The White House has been working alongside that unit. But there is also tangible concern among Democrats and some Republicans on the Hill that the administration’s involvement might hamper matters more than they help. In particular, aides have been wary that policy adviser Stephen Miller, a noted immigration hardliner, has been back-channeling with conservative lawmakers to demand tougher interior enforcement measures as part of any final product. Senators involved in the negotiations, notably Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), have argued that Trump’s “instincts” are in the right place when it comes to saving DACA, despite the “advice” he receives from those around him—a thinly veiled reference to Miller.

So far, White House chief of staff John Kelly has run point in talks with congressional officials. But Marc Short, the White House Director of Legislative Affairs, told The Daily Beast, that Miller was “not out of the loop.”

“We think he knows the issue of immigration better than anyone,” Short said, noting that Miller was a key aide on the policy for then-Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL). “Because of that, if there is a deal that can be done with Democrats, Stephen knows where and how.”

Officials in the administration were notably less bullish than congressional aides and outside advocates about the possibility of a deal passing. One senior White House official said that the “scope continues to narrow but we still are a ways off.” There is also a broader fear that anything agreed-upon in the Senate would ultimately die in the House, where Republican lawmakers are far less likely to be comfortable with any legislative product that codifies DACA.

And, in recent days, other developments have suggested that progress may be limited to the Senate. On Wednesday, Reps. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and Michael McCaul (R-TX) introduced a separate immigration bill that contains more strict border enforcement measures in return for codifying DACA. It was viewed widely as an effort to muddy the waters of other congressional negotiations by setting a far hardline line for what House Republicans should demand in any deal. That Trump supported the measure complicated matters even further.

“The president’s support of the bill will make this deal dead on arrival in the House,” a senior House GOP aide told The Daily Beast. “Instead of jamming a Democrat-hatched deal down member’s throats, House Leadership should use the committee process and regular order to pass something that reflects the will of the American people.”

But Trump’s support for Goodlatte-McCaul was notably nuanced. In a statement following that legislation’s introduction, the White House only publicly praised four components of the bill rather than its total scope. Those four components are all within the purview of the Senate-dominated DACA deal talks.