This Is the Most Pathetic Trump Fundraising Email Yet

It has been clear for more than a week that Donald J. Trump did not win re-election. It has also been clear for more than a week that his campaign intends to drag this out for as long as possible. A major part of that strategy appears to be a concerted effort to fleece his own supporters, with 150 emails (and counting) since Election Day about its “Official Election Defense Fund.” The suckers—excuse me, supporters—are told that their donations are necessary to fund recount efforts and lawsuits to protect the integrity of the election. The fine print says otherwise.

Over the last three years, I have seen a lot of Very Bad Emails. As the self-appointed online curator of the Trump campaign’s email library, I have logged and posted more than 3,000 of those messages to my Twitter feed, @TrumpEmail. These all have varying degrees of grift, as I explained in The Daily Beast back in August.

The one that popped up in my inbox Sunday morning deserves special attention, though. From start to finish, this might be one of the most bizarre, pitiful, and unintentionally hilarious emails I have received—and that’s saying something. The best way to handle it is to start at the top and move our way down in bite-sized chunks.