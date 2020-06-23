This Is Who Serves and Protects Bad Cops

As an expert on the radical right over the last 25 years, I’ve spent an inordinate amount of time defending American police departments against claims that they were riddled with members of the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacist groups.

After all, I reasoned, while it was unquestionably true that many of these departments had once been closely linked to the Klan and its violence, times had changed, and it was now a rarity to find a Klansman cop. I was coming from the same place that has led me to consistently defend law enforcement against claims of carrying out a deliberate mass murder at Waco in 1993. It simply wasn’t true, and no good could come of exaggerating the evidence of police misconduct.

But now there are a few other things that need to be said.