This Is Why AI Might Actually Help Your Career And How To Take Advantage Of It

If the idea of machine learning and artificial intelligence freaks you out, don’t worry. AI isn’t all overly conscious robots. In fact, most employees shared a positive outlook about adopting the technology. According to Forbes, “The majority thought that technology will not only make jobs easier, it will also take away many of the mundane tasks we have to perform, thus freeing us up for more enjoyable work.” As machine learning and AI become more integrated into the workplace, it will benefit you to understand how the technology works, even if you’re not a software engineer or master programmer.

This Machine Learning & AI for Business Bundle gives you that understanding, teaching you the basics (and far beyond) about machine learning and AI. This bundle typically retails for $1195, but lifetime access to its 164 lessons (over the span of four courses) is on sale for $39, or 96% off. It gives you all the tools you need and lets you learn at your own pace. Here's a breakdown of the four courses:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Training

You’ll learn basic ideas and techniques in the design of intelligent computer systems, and how to identify potential areas of applications of AI. Understanding the framework of AI will allow you to see how it can be used in your work and in which areas it will be most beneficial.

Introduction to Machine Learning

You may not realize it, but you see this science in action all the time through spam filtering and search engines, and recently in more powerful applications like self-driving cars and speech recognition. This course will provide an introduction to the mechanisms of algorithms and how they are used to drive machine learning. You’ll explore the science behind neural networks and practice implementing the most effective machine learning techniques.

Data Science and Machine Learning with R (Part #1): Understanding R

If you’re not familiar, the R programming language has become the most widely used language for computational statistics, visualization, and data science. In this course, you’ll install R studio and learn the basics of R functions to get a better idea of how it can be applied. You’ll also cover the evolution of business analytics and learn how tech giants like Google and Facebook use R to develop algorithms and further their companies.

Data Science and Machine Learning with R (Part #2): Statistics with R

If you were intrigued by R and think you could pursue a career in business analytics, this course is designed to help you. You'll discuss data manipulation and statistics basics before diving into practical, functional use of R, like learning how to calculate variance, covariance and build scatter plots. The practice problems will help to reinforce your learning, so by the time you’ve finished this course, you’ll be ready to put your skills to work.

Get started with this course to prepare yourself for AI and machine learning in the workplace. Reminder: it's 96% off now.

