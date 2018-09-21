This Is Why So Many People Seem To Believe Beyoncé Is A Witch

A female drummer has accused Beyoncé of “extreme witchcraft,” casting “spells” on her and killing her cat—and there’s a whole heap of people out there who are taking the crazed accusations with the utmost seriousness.

The allegations have been made by Kimberly Thompson, a drummer who, in court documents obtained by The Blast, says she worked for Beyoncé for seven years and accuses her of “dark magic” and “magic spells of sexual molestation.”

According to the unusual court documents obtained by The Blast, Thompson, attributes to Bey the “loss of many jobs, theft of homes, the murder of my pet kitten, magic spells on my lovers and numerous broken relationships,” and also alleges Beyoncé has been tapping her phones and controlling her finances.

The Blast says Thompson performed with Beyoncé as part of an all-female band, has released several albums on her own record label and has played with The 8G Band on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Thompson’s request for a temporary restraining order was denied by a judge, but what is surprising about this story is the amount of people on social media who are taking the accusations seriously.

Part of the reason why so many are ready to give time to these theories is that Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z have fed Illuminati conspiracy-theories for years, in what many believe to be a cynical effort to boost traffic.

The video for ‘Apeshit’, for example, was filmed in the Louvre (ground zero for Illuminati theorists thanks to the Da Vinci Code and its I.M. Pei designed pyramidal entrance) and the video was stuffed full of occult symbolism.

Jay has been linked by online conspiracy enthusiasts to the secret society since the late 1990s, thanks in large part to the signature hand sign for Roc Nation involving holding both palms up in a triangle formation – believed to be a nod to the triangle symbol that represents the Illuminati.

Beyoncé’s flashed the sign during her 2013 Super Bowl performance.

“Single Ladies” has drawn particular interest from theorists, with some claiming that messages can be heard when the song is played in reverse. Depending how much time you have on your hands today, you can check on Bey’s ‘backmasking’ in the track below.

The deep internet links Beyoncé’s rise to fame with R&B singer Aaliyah’s 2001 death. Conspiracists claim Aaliyah was meant to be the rightful queen of the music industry, but after her death, Beyoncé stepped in to take her place.

And Bey's baby Blue Ivy? An acronym for Born Living Under Evil Illuminati's Very Youngest, apparently.

Beyoncé has not commented on the new lawsuit, but in her video for "Formation," she dismissed the rumors with a categorical: "Y'all haters corny with that Illuminati mess."

Well, quite.