This Isn’t a Convention—It’s a Republican Funeral Pyre

The Republican National Convention was an ancient and storied affair, and I’ve been to more of them than the average dog. Party conventions were spectacles to draw attention to the nominee’s role as the avatar of the will of the voters and as an embodiment of the philosophical principles of the party. They were timeless features of our quadrennial hell-march.

This year? Not so much. Night one of the Trump Org Multi-Level Marketing Super-SalesCon Living Your Best Life Maximum Potential Oh My God The Black People Are Coming Unlimited Scream Fest 2020 achieved a level of Trump-adulation where even the North Koreans were likely saying, “Bro, ease back.” He wasn’t just the nominee, he was the — ahem — “Defender of Western Civilization” according to tween heartthrob and Turning Point USA frontman Charlie Kirk.

The first night of this fearfest was also heavy on prodding the Trump demo’s Foxmygdala with the fear of black and brown people coming to the suburbs. Riots, crime, socialism and “low-quality apartments” were a constant throughline. Expect much, much more. So much for “uplifting” as a theme of this convention.