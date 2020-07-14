This Isn’t ‘Cancel Culture.’ The Goya CEO Is Just a Moron.

It’s easy to have a knee-jerk opinion about what I’m calling the “Goycott.” It’s harder to fully understand the controversy.

The Goycott is the threatened boycott by Latinos of Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States.

Notice I said “Hispanic” and not “Latino.” Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife, Carolina, migrated from Spain to Puerto Rico and then to the United States, where they founded the company in Manhattan in 1936. The Spanish are considered “Hispanic” but not “Latino.” That seemingly minor detail will become important later on in this story.