This July 4th Has Everything: Tanks, Trump—and Scandal

One day in mid-July 2017, President Donald Trump, fresh from attending the Bastille Day festivities in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, huddled with some aides in the White House’s private dining room to talk about military tanks, pageantry, and getting shown up by the French.

Trump, clearly taken by the annual parade in France he experienced just days earlier, was impressed but also envious, remarking how America couldn’t let another country upstage the United States, according to a person who heard him make these comments in the dining room. Trump then proceeded to launch into an extended riff on how the French parade had throngs of marching soldiers, big tanks, and a spectacular fireworks show.

As the president went on, and on, and on about how magnificent the whole celebration was, he came to the firmly held conclusion that America could and should do it bigger and better, the source recounted.

It’s been two years since that trip, and on Thursday evening, at his very own, swampy Fourth of July celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., the president will finally get his chance to try to one-up the French.

Whether or not he succeeds is anyone’s guess.

Not only will it be around 100 degrees during the day, there is also a threat of thunderstorms which could, quite literally, rain on Trump’s parade.

But D.C.’s subtropical climate isn’t the only complicating factor.

Trump’s decision to make America’s apolitical birthday party about himself means there will be multiple anti-Trump protests planned throughout the day, including one by Code Pink that’s set to feature the famed Baby Trump balloon (though it cannot be filled with helium because of Federal Aviation Administration restrictions) and counter-protests by pro-Trump collectives looking to support the president.

While Trump got his tanks trained in from Georgia, they will not be able to roll through the streets of D.C. due to concerns that the weight of the tanks would ravage city streets. And, according to Mother Jones, the Pentagon sent out written guidance to troops involved in Trump’s show to say things like, “I am proud of my job and my vehicle/tank. I am glad to share my experience with the American People,” if asked during the course of the event.

The actual “Salute to America,” where Trump is scheduled to give a speech around 6:30 p.m. ET, could likely end up the subject of a congressional inquiry—not only because of the still undisclosed cost of the entire event, which includes military plane flyovers and the president’s precious tanks, but also because of the White House’s decision to create a VIP section for high-profile supporters and donors at the Lincoln Memorial. VIP tickets were provided to the Republican National Committee—but not the Democratic National Committee—that were then offered to high-dollar GOP donors. Trump’s reelection campaign also got some tickets to hand out as they saw fit.

“This is what authoritarians do: @realDonaldTrump is taking $2.5 million away from our National Park Service to glorify himself with a spectacle of military tanks rolling through Washington. And top GOP donors are getting VIP seats, all at taxpayer expense,” tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), currently vying to be the 2020 Democratic nominee to replace Trump.

The “Salute to America” isn’t an official Trump campaign event, but neither is it a project of the National Park Service, which generally handles July 4 festivities on the Mall. Rather, according to the Department of the Interior, the event is “hosted by the President of the United States.” That puts it on par with other ceremonial White House events such as its annual Christmas party and Easter Egg roll—events where the White House typically carves out attendance for prominent supporters and political donors.

The Washington Post reported that $2.5 million was taken from the National Parks recreation and entrance fees fund to pay for Trump’s fete, but it’s unclear at this point how high the cost could go.

This wouldn’t even be the first time Trump has tried to pull off a spectacle of this sort. Last year, the Department of Defense announced that a military parade the president had demanded, originally scheduled to coincide with Veterans Day, would have to be postponed. Internally, there was sharp disagreement among senior administration officials over whether the parade should have been planned in the first place. Then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis was vehemently opposed, a source close to Mattis said.

Having failed to make Veterans Day all about him, the president now settles for Independence Day.

Even the much-hyped fireworks show itself will carry a tinge of politics.

Two companies, Phantom Fireworks and Fireworks by Grucci, donated about $750,000 worth of pyrotechnics for the ceremony, promising the Mall’s largest-ever July 4 fireworks show. The donation earned the companies’ chief executives personal shoutouts on the president’s personal Twitter account on Tuesday.

Behind the scenes, both men are also pressing for the Trump administration to abandon tariffs on imports from China that they say would deal a blow to the U.S. fireworks industry. The tariffs were part of a $300 billion package of such measures that the president forestalled last week, granting fireworks manufacturers—as well as scores of other industries—a temporary reprieve.

The U.S. Trade Representative initially announced the tariffs after discussions about the fireworks donation commenced, and all parties involved say there’s no connection between the donation and the industry’s lobby campaign. The fireworks lobby nonetheless expressed some concern that the appearance of such a connection, and media reporting on it, had created the impression of some sort of attempted quid pro quo.

“I’m a little concerned that the optics may not play very positively for the fireworks industry,” Julie Heckman, the executive director of the American Pyrotechnics Association, said in an interview on Wednesday. “The donation was genuine,” not motivated by any political considerations, Heckman said.

“We’re all for more fireworks, the bigger the better, and wanting to support the president with the D.C. celebration,” Heckman added. “We certainly wouldn't want any negative optics. I believe that APA’s testimony and formal comments [to USTR] will grant us an exclusion based on the merits.”

Those fireworks donations will nonetheless boost a ceremony that is expected to prominently feature Trump himself right as his 2020 reelection campaign kicks into gear. And it doesn’t just stand to benefit him politically; Trump’s D.C. hotel also capitalized on the tourism boom surrounding the Independence Day festivities.

As of Wednesday morning, the Trump International Hotel, just blocks from the White House, was offering rooms for a minimum three-night stay beginning on Wednesday for $1,151 or more per night.

Hotel guests can also enjoy a special “Red, White, and Bliss massage treatment” at the on-site “Spa by Ivanka Trump”. Fifty minutes will run you $165.

However, Trump’s gathering has not completely scuttled traditions in the nation’s capital.

On the opposite end of the Mall, the traditional, non-partisan celebration—“A Capitol Fourth,” broadcast on PBS—is still set to take place directly after the Trump show wraps. Promoters of “A Capitol Fourth” are going out of their way to note that their event has nothing to do with Trump’s tank-laden party. A tweet pinned to the top of the official Twitter account for the event reads that the John Stamos-hosted celebration “remains unaffiliated with any other July 4th events around the country and in other locations in Washington, D.C.”