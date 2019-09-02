This Labor Day, Banana Republic Gives You 40% Off and an Extra 10% at Checkout

Banana Republic was bound to hold a Labor Day sale and now we’ve got the details: Get 40% off more than 400 men’s items and more than 750 women’s items, and then an extra 10% off when you check out. There’s a lot to get through so we found some highlights.

Grab the top-rated Slim Legacy Jean from BR’s new Legacy Denim collection for $53 (down from $98) at checkout. Designed for sturdiness and ruggedness, you’re getting a little stretch in these eco-friendly jeans. Or level up with the Untucked Slim-Fit Cotton Shirt for $43 (down from $80). It comes in five different colors and is designed for casual, untucked wear. That’s useful for fall when you want to head off to parties and get-togethers straight from work. In the women’s section, you’ll find the highly-rated Vegan Suede Moto Jacket. It comes in three different colors to match your style and has a fitted design with a slight crop to highlight whatever bottoms you chose to go with it. It’s going for $97 (down from $179) during the sale. There’s much more to check out in this sale so do yourself a solid and scroll through the sale. | Shop at Banana Republic >

