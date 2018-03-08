This Lantern Game Changed Relief Efforts in Puerto Rico

Almost six months after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, parts of the island still remain without power or access to aid. It's hard to come back from that kind of devastation. But thankfully there are people out there who continue to help the U.S. territory in any way they can—that's the story behind the Spectra from PackLite.

You may have seen the Spectra on Shark Tank—Mark Cuban is an early investor—where the device has been featured three times now. For good reason: The Spectra is an inflatable lantern made from environmentally-friendly, weather-resistant, waterproof material that charges via solar panel or by USB—which means you don't have to have electricity to use it. Once it's juiced up, the Spectra can run for up to twelve hours, making it exactly the kind of device you would want in a weather emergency. That's why PackLite decided to use the Spectra to do some good: After Hurricane Maria, the crew went to Puerto Rico to distribute these portable lanterns to communities without power. (They also helped out during Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.) Through those efforts, the PackLite team has been able to give countless families a little bit of comfort and, of course, light in tough times.

It doesn’t take a full-on natural disaster to knock out electricity though, so it’s helpful to have a lantern handy when the power goes out, regardless of where you live. The LuminAid PackLite Spectra Solar Inflatable & USB Lantern comes in a pack of two that usually costs $49.98, but right now it’s on sale for just $34.99. If you’ve got your own emergency tool covered, you can also donate a lantern to a family in need here.

