This LED Light Gear Belongs In Your Emergency Kit

If you’ve ever been stuck without power, then you know that a reliable flashlight is a key part of your emergency kit, as well as a must-have for camping or shining a light inside the back corner of the garage. If you’re in the let-there-be-light market, then this Army Gear Ultimate LED Bundle is what you need. It includes a collapsible 8" lantern, a tactical flashlight with a rotatable chassis, and a strap-on headlamp. Inspired by the gear used in the military, these products are lightweight, weather proof, and virtually indestructible. Usually, the Army Gear Ultimate LED Bundle costs $99.99, but you can get it now for just $25 and save an extra 10% with code MADMARCH10.

Scouted is here to surface products that you might like. Follow us on Flipboard for more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.